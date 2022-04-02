Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.55.
Several research firms have commented on BZUN. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
BZUN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.