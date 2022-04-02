Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

BZUN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

