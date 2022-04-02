Barclays Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $84.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after buying an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

