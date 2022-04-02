Barclays Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.94 ($87.85).

HEN3 opened at €60.40 ($66.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

