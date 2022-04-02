Barclays Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $528.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $317.89 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
