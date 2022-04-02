Barclays Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $528.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $317.89 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.27.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.