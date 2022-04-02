Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 115,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

