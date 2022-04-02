BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Raised to €58.00 at UBS Group

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €55.00 ($60.44) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $53.01 on Thursday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

