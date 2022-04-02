Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 171 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

