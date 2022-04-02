Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.