Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 788,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,228. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

