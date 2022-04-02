Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 16,448 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Neogen by 76.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.52. 669,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

