Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
