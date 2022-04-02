Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRSP stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,563,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.