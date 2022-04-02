Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 280,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,329. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

