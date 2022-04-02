Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

