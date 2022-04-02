Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

BAYRY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

