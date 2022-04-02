BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.22

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 33129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.
About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.