BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBTVF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BBTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327. BBTV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.