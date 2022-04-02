Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 19,535 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 29,989,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

