Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brady by 199.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 121.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 597,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

