Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BLPH opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

