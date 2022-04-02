BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,122 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.