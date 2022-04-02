BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

