BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5,029.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

