BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.62. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

