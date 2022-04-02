BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

