BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

DGX stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

