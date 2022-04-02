Berkshire Bank Sells 4,732 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

