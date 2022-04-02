Bessemer Group Inc. Has $862,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

