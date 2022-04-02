Bessemer Group Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

