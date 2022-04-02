Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 285.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

