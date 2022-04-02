Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

CC stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

