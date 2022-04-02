BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,325. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

