Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

