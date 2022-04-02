BioAtla Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the average daily volume of 163 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAB stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.93.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

