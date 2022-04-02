Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.48. Biocept has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

