BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

