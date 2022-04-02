BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
