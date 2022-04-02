BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

