BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $183.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $183.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.
BNTX opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
