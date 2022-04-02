BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $183.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $183.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

BNTX opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

