BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $255.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 2,417,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.