Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$9.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.67. 1,765,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,901. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.77.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

