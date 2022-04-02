Bitcoin Confidential Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,855.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $171,412.69 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012790 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00247510 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.