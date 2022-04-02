Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $221.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $100.09 or 0.00216440 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00813104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,021,533 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.