Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “
Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,990. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $764.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.
About Bitfarms (Get Rating)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.