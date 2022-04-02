Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,990. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $764.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

