BitMart Token (BMX) Price Tops $0.31

BitMart Token (BMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $54.11 million and $2.40 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00108957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

