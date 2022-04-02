BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB traded down C$0.85 on Friday, hitting C$8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.