BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

