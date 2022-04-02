BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.29.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
