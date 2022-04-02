Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 6,084 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.
Shares of TTD opened at $72.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
