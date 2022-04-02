Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 6,084 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.

Shares of TTD opened at $72.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

