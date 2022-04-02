Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Blend Labs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

