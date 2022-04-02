Blockpass (PASS) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $351,002.68 and $331.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

