Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 441 1987 2714 133 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million -$7.47 million -3.25 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.77 billion $469.13 million 24.41

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -176.00% -1,728.42% -1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories rivals beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

