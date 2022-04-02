Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

