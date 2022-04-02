BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $71.67 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.